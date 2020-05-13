BARBARA JANE BILYEU

July 26, 1933 - May 6, 2020 Barbara was a very loving person and will be missed by all that knew her. Barbara passed away May 6 with her loving husband JL Bilyeu and her beloved Brendy by her side. Barbara retired from Foothill High School after 30+ years of teaching. She loved to travel and spend her summers at Pismo Beach. Barbara enjoyed Oil Painting, Fishing and shopping. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and enjoyed spending time with her sorority sisters. Barbara loved her Daughter and Grand Children Dearly. Barbara is survived by her Husband JL Bilyeu, her loving dog Brendy, her Daughter Linda Bispo Son-in-law Jack, Granddaughters Brianna, Natalie, and Alisha and her Great Granddaughter Emily, as well as many Nieces and Nephews. Services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd, Viewing May 15, 2020 4-8 pm, Graveside Service May 16, 2020 1 pm. Rest in Peace Barbara we love you...



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store