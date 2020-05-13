Barbara Jane Bilyeu
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBARA JANE BILYEU
July 26, 1933 - May 6, 2020 Barbara was a very loving person and will be missed by all that knew her. Barbara passed away May 6 with her loving husband JL Bilyeu and her beloved Brendy by her side. Barbara retired from Foothill High School after 30+ years of teaching. She loved to travel and spend her summers at Pismo Beach. Barbara enjoyed Oil Painting, Fishing and shopping. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and enjoyed spending time with her sorority sisters. Barbara loved her Daughter and Grand Children Dearly. Barbara is survived by her Husband JL Bilyeu, her loving dog Brendy, her Daughter Linda Bispo Son-in-law Jack, Granddaughters Brianna, Natalie, and Alisha and her Great Granddaughter Emily, as well as many Nieces and Nephews. Services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd, Viewing May 15, 2020 4-8 pm, Graveside Service May 16, 2020 1 pm. Rest in Peace Barbara we love you...

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved