BARBARA JANE NELSON
July 17, 1923 - July 3, 2019
Barbara Jane Nelson passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 3, 2019 at home two weeks short of her 96th birthday.
She was born July 17, 1923 to parents Bailey Cullen Scofield and Edith Jane Scofield (Comfort) in Los Angeles California, and spent most of her youth living on a ranch in Fallbrook, California. Barbara interrupted her schooling during World War II to work for the Navy Department for the duration of the war. In 1951 she was married to James D Nelson MD who was serving in the Naval Medical Corps at Camp Pendleton. After Dr. Nelson was discharged from the service they moved to Los Angeles where he did his residency training in Urology at UCLA. Upon completion of Dr. Nelson's training in July of 1956 they moved to Bakersfield and settled in East Bakersfield where they have lived continuously.
Barbara is survived by her children Dr. Thomas D Nelson and wife Jean, Melinda Lucas and husband Kelly, Jane Tucker and husband Roger. Her grandchildren James and Gigi Nelson, Amanda, Patrick, and Bridget Lucas, Alexandra and Madeline Tucker, great grandson Declan Lozano and brother Robert Scofield and wife Joanna. Also surviving are three nieces and a nephew. Mom's life example of humility, kindness, and faith will continue to guide us.
Funeral services will be held at Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, California at a later date.
