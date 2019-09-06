Home

Barbara Jean Ash

BARBARA JEAN ASH
1943 - 2019

On August 18, 2019 in the early morning, Barbara peacefully passed away. Barbara was born in Mt. Pleasant, TX to Walt and Modell Price.

In the early 70's, Barbara received her Cosmetology License. From owning her own Salon to working from home, Barbara was very passionate about the services she offered, with clientele going back 25+ years. While still having a few clients from home, Barbara enjoyed the company of her sister in law Carroll moving to town. The two had many laughs and adventures.

Barbara is preceded in death by both her parents, her brother Darrell Price and husband of 51 years, Phillip Ash.

She is survived by her three children, son and daughter in law, David and Sharon Ash, son and daughter in law, Denis and Pamela Ash, daughter and son in law, Michelle and Gary Jones; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister in law, Carroll Price.

Graveside services will be held Monday, September 9th at 10:00 am, at Greenlawn Memorial Park on River Blvd.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
