BARBARA JEAN COMPTON (BRITTON)

June 7, 1944 - May 10, 2020

Our angel flew to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Thursday July 9th at 10:00 AM at Valley Baptist Church located at 4800 Fruitvale Ave in Bakersfield, California. A reception will follow at Emerald Cove Park located at 4303 Patton Way. Casual or Hawaiian attire is encouraged.