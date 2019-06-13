|
|
BARBARA JEAN OLGUIN
March 23, 1953 - June 11, 2019
Barbara is preceded in her death by her grandparents Leslie & Irene Buck, her mother Barbara Juanita Holland, & her granddaughter Arianna Andrea Olguin. Barbara is survived by Her husband of 39 years Joe, children Jacob, Angela, JoJo (Amanda), and her grandsons Joseph & Julian Olguin. Her brother Ron (Paula), and cousins, nieces & nephews.
Barbara was a cancer warrior and loved Jesus very much, now she is one of God's Angels.
The family would like to thank Dr. Vikas Gahi and the staff at the AIS Cancer Center. Thank you for giving Barbara support, great care, and love during her treatments.
Services will be private for immediate family only.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 13, 2019