BARBARA JEAN PANELLI-HARRISON
"DINKY OR DINK"
December 9, 1935 - June 6, 2019
Born December 9, 1935 passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 in San Luis Obispo with her family by her side.
She was an extremely loving and generous Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mom, Mother-in-law, Grandmother "Nonna", Great Grandmother, Aunt and dear friend to many. She leaves her husband of 60 years, Patrick Dale Harrison; her daughter & son-in-law Stacey & Jessie Rivas; her son Craig Harrison; her son and daughter-in law Scott & Kolleen Harrison, her brother Nello Panelli, her grandchildren Trevor, Connor, Vicente, Sofia, Mackenzie, Chandler, Sophia & Sydnie, and her great-granddaughter Saylor.
Dinky was born and raised in Bakersfield, the daughter of Livia (DelCarlo) and John Panelli. She is a 1953 graduate of Garces Memorial High School and in 1956 she received her Bachelor of Nursing from St. Mary's College of Nursing, San Francisco. She ended her 40-year career in health care after a 20-year stint at KMC in 1996. Her last position was as the Chief Administrator of Nursing.
Dink's generosity and care for people and those less fortunate showed beyond her career choice. She spent many years volunteering at Church and Gleaners. Dink donated to homeless and women's shelters every year where she would make or provide clothes, blankets, stocking hats, and even special care packages with candy and snacks at Christmas time.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, playing bridge, entertaining friends and family, sewing, crocheting, knitting and dancing. She was proud of both her Italian and adopted Basque heritage. She loved watching her kids and grandkids compete in athletics. Once she and Pat moved to San Luis Obispo in 2014, her weekly schedule centered around grandkids Jr. High or High School sporting events and hobbies, and of course Dodger baseball.
She was truly ONE OF A KIND.
Her family will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Barbara at Luigi's Restaurant on Sunday, August 11 at noon.