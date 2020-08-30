BARBARA L. URNER JOHNSON

July 2, 1923 - August 21, 2020

Barbara L. Urner Johnson, 97, Bakersfield native, passed away peacefully in Pasadena, CA on August 21, 2020. She was born July 2, 1923 to Mildred and David E. Urner, mid-westerners who had ventured to California to seek new opportunities in the Golden State. In 1919, her father co-founded Urner's Inc., Bakersfield's local appliance and furniture center, and the family became an integral part of the community.

Educated in local schools, Barbara maintained strong principles regarding education. At the age of 16, she appeared before the Kern Board of Education to protest its ban on John Steinbeck's The Grapes of Wrath from district schools. Three years after graduating Bakersfield High, she graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Occidental College and began employment in personnel services for United Airlines.

In 1945, Barbara married Gordon K. Johnson of Payson, UT and began teaching psychology at Brigham Young University while her husband completed his degree. Younger than many war veteran students, her classroom authority was sometimes challenged. The issue was finally settled when she responded to rude interruptions by abruptly dismissing class with the announcement of a quiz for the next day on the lecture she was unable to complete.

The couple lived in Seattle while Gordon attended dental school at the University of Washington, and in 1955 settled in Bakersfield where he established his orthodontic practice of 35 years. Married for 66 years until Gordon's death in 2011; they raised four children, traveled widely and followed the Urner family tradition of supporting local community organizations.

Barbara was an enthusiastic volunteer for Junior League, Community House, the Dental Auxiliary and Community Concerts. For a time, she was employed to coordinate volunteer services at the Kern County Probation Department. She was a patron of the arts, especially the Bakersfield Symphony and Festival Mozaic in San Luis Obispo.

In later years Barbara wrote about the Urner family. She compiled her father's business notes into the book, From Bluebirds to Big Screens , a social history of the appliances he sold that changed the lives of homemakers. She updated and added two generations to the volume, Genealogy of the Urner Family , and on her 80th birthday, she published Cathrine Urner and Charles Koechlin: A Musical Affaire . Based upon correspondence between her aunt and the French composer, the book adds to the literature on 20th century women composers. She later addressed a symposium at the Sorbonne in Paris on her research.

From 2011 Barbara lived at Rosewood Senior Center. An active participant in the Center's drama productions, she was dedicated to memorizing her lines to overcome advanced macular degeneration. In 2019, she moved to Pasadena to be closer to family members.

Preceded in death by daughter Deborah Willman of Bakersfield and Mashpee, MA who succumbed to MS. Barbara is survived by brother David H Urner of Bakersfield; daughter Cynthia Johnson-George of Pasadena, CA; sons Lorin K. Johnson of Los Altos Hills, CA and Douglas Johnson of Boulder, CO; her 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Contributions can be made in Barbara's memory to: Bakersfield Symphony, 1328 34th St., Ste A, Bakersfield, CA 93301 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 5150 Goldleaf Circle, Ste 400, Los Angeles, 90056.