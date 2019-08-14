|
BARBARA L. MCATEER
December 15, 1931 - August 5, 2019
Our mother, Barbara L. McAteer has passed from this life on Monday, August 5th, 2019 and has rejoined the love of her life, John McAteer, in heaven.
Barbara was born in Longmont, Colorado on December 15, 1931 to Margaret Lucille and Leslie Adair. Her mother, Lucy, died of influenza when Barbara was a toddler. She was raised by a large loving family of aunts and cousins in various towns in the Rocky Mountains during the great depression. Her father remarried and moved the family to Fruitvale, California during WWII.
Barbara graduated from Kern Union High School (BHS) in 1949. She married shortly after graduation hoping to live a happy life with her new husband, but they were in an automobile accident 45 days later and he died in the collision. As she was healing from her injuries and grief she met our dad, John, and he convinced her that her life should continue. They eloped to Las Vegas in January of 1950. Barbara and John had three daughters in the next five years, Patricia, Elizabeth, and Susan. They were a solid, happy, loving family. Barbara was a wonderful mother. In an era when working mothers were uncommon and frowned upon she was a dynamic force. She was one of the original super moms. She cooked, shopped, sewed, kept a tidy and lovingly decorated home, joined social clubs, refurbished furnishings, planned yearly family trips, and kept us three girls on the straight and narrow all while working full time for several local banks and savings and loan companies. Mom loved laughter, family weekends at our cabin near Balance Rock, dancing with Daddy, reading, eating Mexican food, trying new crafts, and traveling our great country in their RV.
We McAteer girls knew we were loved. We grew into strong and independent women; her most precious legacy. We will miss her every day, but have so many precious memories to hold in our hearts. Barbara lost our dad, John McAteer, after 49 years together. She has lived these years without him enjoying a quiet life, watching her grand kids grow and her girls become grandmas.
She is survived by her daughters and their families, Tisch Matt & Andy, Beth Romain & Jack, Susan Hayes & Dan. Her grandchildren, Kevin, Tori, Eric Matt, and Caitlin Matt Bradley, Julie and Christie O'Neal, and Cindy Hayes Gomez and Daniel Hayes are saddened by her death. Barbara adored her 15 great grandchildren, ages from 25 years to 6 months, although she seldom remembered their names due to her dementia.
Barbara's funeral will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest on Monday, August 19th at 10:00 am; a celebration of her life will follow at Seven Oaks Community Center.