Barbara Lynne Waters
BARBARA LYNNE WATERS
August 8, 1940 - May 20, 2020

Heaven gained another Angel. Barbara Lynne Waters was born on August 8th, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA to Donald and Gladys Overturf. She went to be with the Lord at the age of 79 on May 20th, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA.

Barbara retired from her career at Bakersfield College after 20 years. She enjoyed getting together with her ReneGal retiree friends, spending time with her family, traveling and gardening. Barbara belonged to the Goldenaires Choir and the Joaquin Squares, cherishing her friends in both groups. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and Bethany Lutheran Church, treasuring her family in Christ.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and her husband David Waters.

She is survived by her sister, Charlene Getz of Temple City, her daughter, Laura Mclean (Dennis) of Bakersfield, her son Tim Arnold of Stockton, her granddaughters Audrey Mclean, Emily Mclean and Tori Arnold, her great grandchildren Brooklyn, Brantley and Bennett.

Funeral services were previously held by Greenlawn Funeral Homes Northeast. Donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Bakersfield.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
