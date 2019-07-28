|
Barbara Darlene Mattly
June 10, 1936 - July 21, 2019
Barbara "Bobbi" Darlene Mattly was born in Portland, Oregon on June 10, 1936 and passed away on July 21, 2019. She moved to Bakersfield with her parents, Bill & Lucy Lunsford, at the age of 12. Soon after graduating from EBHS she married the love of her life John, in 1954. Bobbi worked for 17 years as a bookkeeper for Weyland, Casteen, and Wetterholm (specialized in ophthalmology) where she made many lifetime friends. After that she moved on to not only set up the offices for two other ophthalmology doctors, but managed their offices as well. Bobbi's last employment before retiring was working as Office Manager/Bookkeeper at Southwest Veterinary Hospital. She loved working at SW and was sadden when she had to leave for health reasons. She had a love for dogs and cats, and had many throughout her life. Bobbi was a loving, caring and compassionate person, not only to her family, but to anyone who she came into contact with wherever her life led her.
Bobbi is survived by her children, Susan "Susie" (Terry), Randy (Stephanie), Cindy, and her grandchildren Tara, Trevor (Jessica) and Conrad.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to St. Jude's Children Hospital and Marley's Mutts.
There will be a celebration of her life held at Susie's home from 9 to 11 am. on Saturday August 3rd. For further information contact Susie at [email protected]
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 28, 2019