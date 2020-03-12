|
BARBARA SUE GROVES HOLSONBAKE
April 7, 1941 - March 8, 2020
Barbara Sue Groves Holsonbake passed away March 8, 2020. She was born in Bakersfield, California on April 7, 1941.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Pauline Petray Groves and George Ovlee Groves, her sister, Carol Ann Groves Holsonbake, in 1996, her stillborn son, Warner Brian Holsonbake, in 1963, and her grandson, Bryan C. Holsonbake, in 2013.
Barbara is survived by her husband, David Holsonbake, of Creston, California, her daughter, Susan A. Wilson, of Bakersfield, her son, Michael Holsonbake, of Creston, her son, Timothy D. Holsonbake, and his wife, Angela, of Bakersfield, her brother, Richard Groves, and his wife, Nancy, of Bakersfield, and her sister, Jeanetta Jobe, of Muskogee, OK. She leaves seven grandsons and two granddaughters, plus several great-grandchildren.
Barbara attended Rio Bravo grade school and Shafter High School. Barbara married David on December 6, 1958. She was a grocery clerk for Greenacres Market and Center Market for 30 plus years and was known as The Queen of Check Stand One. Barbara enjoyed old Country and Gospel music and she loved to dance. She loved hunting for treasures at yard sales and thrift stores. She enjoyed being a homemaker at their country home in the Creston /Santa Margarita area. She was loved by all that knew her and will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to thank Wilshire Hospice for their compassionate care.