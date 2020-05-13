BARBARA WHITNEY-BLANSCET

June 13, 1941 - May 7, 2020 Barbara was born in Bakersfield, CA. She passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on the day of her late husband's birthday, after a short battle with lung cancer. She attended Longfellow Elementary, Washington Jr. High and East Bakersfield High School graduating with the class of 1959. She worked at Teamsters Union Hall, Superior Oil & Farming and Occidental Petroleum. Later, she returned as an Independent Contractor for City Services (Elk Hills). She was a talented artist in oils and water color, a great seamstress, and enjoyed gardening, water, and spending time with her family. She was also a woman with a strong faith in God. She knew where she was going at the end of this journey. She looked forward to "going Home and hugging Jesus" (her words). She enjoyed her time with her high school friends at Monday Breakfasts and the '59-Gals Lunch Bunch. Her beautiful smile, kind heart and sweet personality will be missed by her family and friends. She was a very loving person! She is survived by her daughter Rebecca (Becky) and her husband, Greg Rocha and two loving grandsons, Gregory and Gage, her brother, William (Bill) Whitney and wife Karen and sons, Bobby and Jason and their family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill (Sonny) Blanscet and her parents, James (Jim) Whitney and Elanor (Susie) Connor-Whitney. The family appreciated the care of Optimal Hospice and the Neptune Society. At Barbara's request, there will be no service. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation, in her honor, to either Optimal Hospice or a Foundation of your choice.



