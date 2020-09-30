Barbara Williams

BARBARA CATHERINE ROMLEY nee WILLIAMS

September 20, 1931 - September 27, 2020

Barbara Catherine Romley nee Williams, was born in Bakersfield, California on September 20 1931 and passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was the first of two daughters born to John Maxi Williams and Florence Eloise Marshall. Barbara attended East High School and Bakersfield High School graduating in the class of 1949. She attended Bakersfield College where she met Joe Romley on a blind date. They fell in love and married in 1952, eventually having four sons.

Barbara was a wonderful and creative cook, in fact, she made even an ordinary green salad something special. Eventually she returned to college where she earned her degree and became a teacher. She adored her students and always was able to find something special about each one.

Barbara taught at Williams school, retiring after 17 years. In her later years, Barbara and Joe enjoyed traveling both overseas and around the country. After retirement they lived in Cambria, CA where they continued to host friends and family especially for Super Bowl.

Barbara was known for her love of flowers; indeed, she had a green thumb. Her African Violets and orchids graced her windows and were always admired by family and visitors. She was a lover of crafts and embroidery and enjoyed making gifts for her grandchildren. She loved music and dancing and was known to "cut a rug" in her day.

Barbara was a woman who chose to walk on the sunny side of the street, always managed to see the good in everyone. She loved her pink lipstick and the evidence could always be found on someone's cheek. She was warm, loving and gracious.

She is survived by three sons, William (Gail), Michael (Holly) and Ted (Cathee); 10 grandchildren, Aimee Romley, Mark Romley, Leslie Sharma, Katie Romley, Jarred Romley, Janeen Codding, James "Joey" Romley, John Romley, Antonio Romley and Ezra Romley; and eleven Great Grandchildren. She is also survived her beloved sister, Dorothy and her special niece, Diane. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Joe and her beloved son, James Phillip.

Barbara's legacy is her family. They loved her and will miss her greatly. There will be no "go with the flow" today.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring of 2021 at the Community Presbyterian Church in Cambria CA .