BARRY HALLUM

1945 - 2020 Our Hallum family and friends have lost another beloved Arvin Bear: storyteller, teacher, little league coach and lover of all things Red and White. Barry Lee Hallum was born at Kern General Hospital on January 1, 1945 and passed away May 27, 2020, at home after a long illness. He was 75. Barry is predeceased by his loving parents, John Vernon and Minnie Ethel Downum Hallum, and his sisters, Betty Ethel, Baby Hallum and Carolyn Sue Hallum Thome. Barry is survived by his cherished wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Hallum; devoted sons, Brett Lee (Julie Ann), Brian Lee and Brandon Lee (Jamie); dear sisters, Jonnie Mae (Lee Clark) Stracner, Virginia Ann (Lawrence) Scarbrough; bonded brother, Larry Vernon (Brenda); grandchildren, Sydney Julia, Sierra Nicole, Sage Marie, Aspen Faith, Taylan Lee, Tristan Lee, Braedan, Brooke, Braylyn Hallum, James Kolton and Jaice Kayden Lundin; stepdaughter, Kelly (Mark) Craft, and Kelly's children, Bethany, Lindsey and Travis. Barry grew up in Arvin and graduated from Arvin High in 1963, attended Bakersfield College and earned his teaching credential from Cal State Bakersfield. After serving in Vietnam, Barry went on to teach for over thirty years at Weldon and Thompson Junior High. As a boy, Barry accepted Jesus as his Savior in Mr. McElroy's class at the Nazarene Church in Arvin. Thankfully, Jesus never let Barry out of his hand. "Rejoice in the Lord always, again I say Rejoice." Barry Lee Hallum is in Heaven where he will make quite a stir if encouraged to tell the saga of the "Great Interceptor" who helped beat North High in the fall of 1962. Barry loved to replay the crowd-pleasing Pep Rallies in the Arvin High gym in '62-63 which was spearheaded by Bill Melton and his crew. Likewise, be careful of your time if you ask for "one more story." Remember, Barry is part of our family's oral tradition. He resembles his Uncles, Earl Hallum, Quentin Smith, Lowell Lester Downum and cousin, Bobby Dean Hallum. He never let the limited truth get in the way of a well-told, tall tale. We love you, Barry. Memorial and Military service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store