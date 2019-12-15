|
BEATRICE FAYE MOODY
July 7, 1928 - November 24, 2019
Beatrice was born in Tehachapi in 1928. She married the love of her life, Wayne in 1950. Beatrice worked in the food service industry all her life. She worked at Rancho Bakersfield, Zingo's and ended her career in the Highland High School Cafeteria. She was well loved by her customers and by the students for her positive attitude and excellent customer service. After she retired she moved to Turlock with her daughter Diana to be closer to her great-grandchildren. She lived in Turlock for the last 18 years. She died peacefully at her home at the age of 91.
Beatrice was the feisty matriarch of our family. She was a "mom" to everyone who knew her. She was known to fight for the tab to pay for a meal, send a broke college student grocery money out of the blue, make sure your car had decent tires and making you call to "just let it ring once so I know you made it". These are just a couple of the ways she showed that we were worried about and cared for.
Bea had a love for gambling. She was known to bring the dice or cards to every family function. She even brought money for everyone to play with so no one was left out of the games. She enjoyed trips to casinos with Diana and enjoyed playing "slots" on her iPad the last several years of her life. Bea was an avid sports fan and could often be found watching baseball (esp. the Dodgers) and golf (esp. Tiger Woods).
Beatrice is preceded in death by her husband Wayne, her daughter Debbie, her sister Alice, her brother Jimmy, her father Gus and her mother Jennie.
She is survived by her daughter Diana, her granddaughter Renee (Paul), her great-grandchildren Miranda and Max, and Darnell and Chris Burrage.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, December 23rd at 11:30am at Woolgrowers Restaurant in Bakersfield.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 15, 2019