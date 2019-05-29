Home

Belvalee (Crocker) Ross

Belvalee (Crocker) Ross Obituary

BELVALEE (CROCKER) ROSS
June 27, 1935 - May 19, 2019

Belvalee passed away peacefully in her sleep. She loved spending time with family, friends, and her pets. She also enjoyed gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and husband. She is survived by daughter Carla and son-in-law Tony; granddaughters Brandi and Kelly; great-grandsons Zackary and Jacob; and many nieces and nephews.

She will be dearly missed.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery, at 11:00 am.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 29, 2019
