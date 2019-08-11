|
|
In Loving Memory of BEN BATEY
November 27, 1935 - August 1, 2014
For four years I have publicly remembered and honored my husband. On this fifth and final time I am sharing a story that took place the day before the funeral at First Methodist Church on August 9th. It was a ceremony attended by family, neighbors, long time friends, church friends, colleagues in the realty field, and subs with whom he worked many years. Among the attendees was a person we admired, our housekeeper.
The night before the funeral, friends served a meal to friends and family who were from out of town. That day I was overwhelmed from nights of little sleep, and the necessary arrangement for a funeral. I called Maria, my housekeeper, to see if she could help me with cleaning and setting up tables. She came. She worked hard, as usual. As she was gathering her equipment to go to her car, I went to get my purse. I started to pay her, but she looked at me and told me to stop. She said, "No money today." "This was for Ben-my gift to him." "He always treated me as a gentleman would." "He opened the door for me, carried my vacuum and cleaning basket down the steps to my car, and talked politely with me." The next day before leaving for L.A. for a medical problem, she attended his funeral. Many people in all areas of life felt this affection for him.
It was an honor to have him as my husband for almost all of my adult life. Once a teller at a bank asked me what Ben was like at home. I told her that basically there was only one Ben Batey, who was basically the same no matter where he was, or with whom he was. Basically he was just a good man who was also very smart, and in his own way very funny. Still love you, Ben. GB.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 11, 2019