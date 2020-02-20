|
BENJAMIN CHADWICK
1929 - 2020
Ben Chadwick was born on August 18, 1929 in Childress, Texas and raised in Plainview, Texas, and passed away on February 12, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. In 1954 at the age of twenty-five he decided to "hop trains" with his brother Orbry and they made their way to Bakersfield. Upon his arrival in Bakersfield, he obtained employment as a milkman for Wayne's Dairy. That same year he met the love of his life, Ryer Marie, at the local "Lucky Spot Lounge" and were married one year later. He was a man with a heart of gold. He adopted Ryer Marie's children and then two years later they had a daughter of their own, Sharrie Ann.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob Franklin Chadwick; mother, Jenny May Chadwick; wife, Ryer Marie; brother, Orbry Chadwick; sister, Janie Esabell Chadwick; son, Chuck Banning; son, Thurman Chadwick; daughter, Carol Raines and grandson, Darren Raines. He is survived by his daughter, Sharrie Jackson, Charlie Jackson; son, Larry Chadwick and wife Diane; daughter, Jan Pelham and husband Wayne; son, Daymon Banning and wife Alice; grandchildren, Brooke Carter, Nicole Jackson, Stephanie Jackson, Lavonne Choate, Dena Murphy, Corey Chadwick, Connie Schmidt, Gary Raines, Daymon Banning, Dayna Cox, Danny Banning, Steve Banning, Ricky Banning, Vicki Banning, Barbara Farnsworth, Brandy Acosta, Lisa Yoakum and Keith Yoakum; twenty-six great grandchildren and nineteen great-great grandchildren.
Visitation for Ben Chadwick will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, at Mission Family Mortuary. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Mission Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.