BENNIE DEAN SPRINGER
November 26, 1935 - September 28, 2019
Bennie was born in the state of Texas to William and Velma Springer. He graduated from high school in San Pedro, California. He married the love of his life Judy Hilderbrand in June 1960.
Bennie served in the Air Force for 20 years and is a Vietnam Veteran. In November 2014, he was privileged to be a recipient of the Honor Flight. After his career with the Air Force, he worked several security related jobs. Bennie was a long time member of the Church of Christ and attended Highland Church of Christ. He resided at Brookdale Riverwalk for the last 9 years.
Bennie was preceded in death by his wife Judy and is survived by his daughter Opal Gonzalez.
Special thanks to Louise Brown for her loving care she gave Bennie.
Viewing will be held on Monday, October 7th, beginning at 9 AM till 11AM. Services will follow at 11 AM at Greenlawn Southwest.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019