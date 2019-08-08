Home

Peters Funeral Home - Wasco
1401 7th Street
Wasco, CA 93280
661 758-5144

Benny Mcleod

Benny Mcleod Obituary

BENNY MCLEOD
June 17, 1930 - August 2, 2019

Benny was born in Wasco, CA and lived there until his death.

He was preceded in death by his father Lemuel, mother Ona Lee and brother Larry. He is survived by his wife Betty, son Mike and his wife Melonie, daughter Donna, son Lemuel, four grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Thursday, August 8th, from 5:00pm - 8:00pm, at Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Services will be held Friday, August 9th, at 9:30am, at Wasco Cemetery.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
