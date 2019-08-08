|
BENNY MCLEOD
June 17, 1930 - August 2, 2019
Benny was born in Wasco, CA and lived there until his death.
He was preceded in death by his father Lemuel, mother Ona Lee and brother Larry. He is survived by his wife Betty, son Mike and his wife Melonie, daughter Donna, son Lemuel, four grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Thursday, August 8th, from 5:00pm - 8:00pm, at Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Services will be held Friday, August 9th, at 9:30am, at Wasco Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019