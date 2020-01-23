|
BERNICE ZOE WOOD ACOSTA
1929 - 2020
Longtime Bakersfield educator, Zoe Acosta, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 16, 2020 at the age of 90, having survived two other types of cancers. Zoe was born November 13, 1929 in Childress, Texas to Eugene and Bessie Wood.
Her formative years were spent living in different towns, along with her other two siblings, her father being a Nazarene minister. Consequently, there never was a place she could refer to as her "hometown," until moving to Bakersfield 56 years ago, a city she has always referred to as "delightful."
While living in Ojai, California, she met Frank Acosta, who was serving in the Army, whereupon her theme in life of travel took on new meaning in the military. They were married in Denver, Colorado where he was stationed. From there to Ephrata, Washington where Teresa Ann was born, Ft. Still, Oklahoma where Carmela was born, Ft. Bragg, where Kevin Tomas was born and El Paso, Texas (Jet Helicopter School), where Timothy Michael was born. In 1959 it was off to Munich, Germany from New York on the USS America . In Europe the family was fortunate to travel to various countries, Zoe even having the pleasure of being a Docent for several of the castles in the area for the busloads of GI's.
With the Vietnam situation developing, they sailed out of Germany in 1962 on the USS Patch to live in Daly City and later in Wilmington Ohio where Frank, now a Lt. Colonel, was assigned to Division Commander of two distinct Defense Missile sites.
The next move was to Bakersfield, California. Unfortunately, her marriage had dissolved and it was time for Zoe to begin her second career as an educator/teacher/administrator/professor! Her first assignment was teaching 7th & 8th grade at Meridian School; later Haven Drive Junior High School, teaching a variety of subjects, later being promoted to Migrant Resource Teacher. After graduating from Cal State University Bakersfield with a Master's Degree, her career opportunities included Arvin District Director for Instruction and Curriculum (1977-85), Vice-Chair of California State Curriculum Development and Supplementary Commission (1984-86), Director of State Curriculum Implementation Center for History-Social Science (1985-87), Director of Migrant Education for Region V (1987-96), and Executive Producer of the M.I.N.T. Project, developing and producing life Education Television programs for the State of California (1996-98).
In 1998 she "retired" but soon began to teach part-time for Point Loma Nazarene University at Bakersfield. Up until just recently, she worked for the university as a Student Teacher Supervisor and Professor in the Teacher Education Program and Master's Program, helping to prepare the teachers of tomorrow.
Though her career had been very satisfying, the one thing that continually brought happiness into her life had been the relationships that developed with her grandchildren. It was her joy to travel with them to places like Washington D.C., Boston, New York, Spain and Israel. Other great trips were always in the making, lasting weeks at a time (a memorable one back to Europe in 2003 with her daughter, grand-daughter and son-in law). She also enjoyed taking trips with her cousin, Irene, e.g. to Great Britain and Scotland. One trip she wanted to make but didn't-to travel the length of Canada by train.
Ballet played a significant role in the lives of the family, Stephanie and Kate danced with The Bakersfield Ballet Theatre under the tutelage of Martha Knight. The girls had a great time dancing together, with grandma spending a lot of time in the theatre around production time as ticket vendor, stage crew and dresser for the girls! She was an actor in Aladdin and King of Glory .
Another major enjoyment was taking a holiday to Cayucos every summer-renting a cottage right on the beach and creating wonderful memories with her family relaxing, reading and simply enjoying the surf. It was her dream to "retire" there.
In 2000 she said, "My life has been one of change, move and joy. My belief in and love for Jesus Christ my Savior has been the mainstay in my life." For years, she had the privilege to teach in a University that welcomed prayer in the classroom and a place where she could share her faith to encourage the aspiring young adults who she taught and mentored. For over 25 years, she served as part-time secretary for her son-in-law, Phillip Bartell, at Grace Community Church. Her fingerprints are all over the campus/ministry: remodeling the Worship Center, establishing a Children's Center, English as a Second Language, Biblical Literature in French (BLF) Mission Trip, and S.A.Y. Yes (Save Our Youth) tutorial ministry. Her goal was to always seek God's guidance as to how to best impact the Southwest area of Bakersfield for the Lord. She considered the opportunities to be God's call on her life, whatever and wherever that might lead.
She will be sorely missed .
Zoe is survived by an older sister, Faith Myatt; three children: Teresa (Phillip); Kevin (Dana); Timothy (Leonor); her three grandchildren: Benjamin, Stephanie (Rick) and Kate (Ben) and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her parents, her brother, Merle Wood; daughter, Carmela; and grandsons Kelsey Devon Wood Acosta and Chris Haynes.
A memorial of Zoe's life will be held at Grace Community Church, 3611 Taft Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93313, on Saturday, January 25, at 10 a.m. Zoe will be interred at Hillcrest Memorial Park following the service. Please send condolences to Grace Community Church, P.O. Box 78798, Bakersfield, California, 93383.