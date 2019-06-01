|
|
BERNIE CLIFTON "CORKY" PACE III
February 10, 1956 - May 12, 2019
Corky passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, after spending the morning playing bow and arrows with his grandson, Lane.
Corky was born in Wenatchee Washington. He attended schools in East Wenatchee, WA and graduated from Keokuk High School in Keokuk, IA. After graduation, Corky set off for Dutch Harbor, AK. He had many great stories from his time in Alaska.
Corky moved to Bakersfield, where he landed a job as a bartender. Everyone loved Corky and he had a joke for every occasion. After the birth of his children, Corky decided to sell cars, once again using his gift of gab. He later became a finance manager at Haddad Dodge, and later the General Manager.
His health began to decline in 2012, and was eventually placed on dialysis.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernie Clifton Pace, Jr. Left with so much love and memories are his loving wife, Brandy Yancey Pace; daughter, Cailey Michele, and grandson, Lane Dean.
Thank you to Kyrsten Knight and Jake Rah for all of your help with Corky.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from June 1 to June 2, 2019