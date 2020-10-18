BERNIE ECKROTH

March 20, 1940 - October 1, 2020

Bernie Eckroth passed away October 1st, joining his wife Julie who passed three years earlier. Bernie and Julie spent almost 57 years together in marriage and are enjoying the opportunity to spend eternity together now that they are reunited. Bernie went peacefully and privately in his home, his last and most fervent request of his family. Bernie is survived by his son John and daughter-in-law Kathryn and son Jim and daughter-in-law Susie, his nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren (and one more on the way) and extraordinary extended family and life-long friends. Burial will be private.

After four years in the Navy, Bernie spent 31 years as a Deputy Sheriff for the Kern County Sheriff's Department. While Bernie was proud of his work with the Sheriff's Department and enjoyed the respect of his fellow Deputies, he was most proud of the fact that in his 31 years of service no one ever filed a complaint against him. He treated everyone with respect and received respect in return. After completing his service with the Sheriff's Department, Bernie went on to build a number of houses in the Bakersfield area, remodeled many more and then went on to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity for many years after that. He felt the work he did as a builder would serve as a positive contribution. It certainly has, and will continue to do so now that he is gone.

Bernie (dad to some and Pop to most) will be missed for his resolute spirit, his strength and his incredible work-ethic. He touched so many lives and benefitted from the love and caring of so many, including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his last days he continually talked of how proud he was of his family. In the end, they are Pop's legacy.