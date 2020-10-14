Bertha Jynell Fogle (Jan Fogle)

November 8, 1944 - September 24, 2020

Bertha Jynell Fogle ( Jan Fogle ) was born on November 8, 1944. Jan was a dedicated Wife, Mother, Nana, and Friend. Although Jan had many roles throughout her life, Jan was first and foremost a Christian. Jan loved Jesus and spoke with him daily. Jan would often be found reading her bible, writing in her journal, or praying with the Lord. If Jan told you she was praying for you, she meant it with all her heart. Those that knew Jan will miss her steadfast and Godly influence in their lives. Jan went to be with the Lord peacefully on the evening of September 24, 2020.

Jan is survived by her children and their spouses, Damon and Staci McMinn, James and Gina Fogle, her grandchildren, Tiffani, Mason, Nicholas, Joshua, and Jacob. Brother in law Randy Fogle and Sister in law Delores Fogle, and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on October 17, 2020, 11:00 am, at Grace Assembly of God 2800 Larson Lane, Bakersfield CA The family wishes to thank Hoffman Hospice Home and their staff for the comfort and care they gave to Jan and her family.