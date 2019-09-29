|
BESSIE "JOAN" CARTER
November 24, 1931 - September 22, 2019
Bessie "Joan" Carter, age 87, entered heaven on September 22nd, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. She was born on November 24th, 1931 in Oklahoma to James and Bessie Dean.
She spent 23 years working as a Superintendent's Secretary with Bakersfield City School District.
She is survived by her son James Smithson, granddaughter Sierra Bura and her husband Chris. Stepson Randy Carter his wife Linda and their sons Kris and Nick Carter and his wife Lori. Great grand kids Aubree and Cali Bura, JP, Braxton, Brylee and Emersyn Carter. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert Carter Jr, as well as her parents James and Bessie Dean.
A funeral service will be held at Basham Funeral Care, located at 3312 Niles St at 11:00am Tuesday October 1st, 2019. Graveside to follow at 1:15pm at Bakersfield National Cemetery located at 30338 E Bear Mountain Blvd in Arvin.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 29, 2019