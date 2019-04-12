|
|
BESSIE MATTLY
1926 - 2019
Bessie Mattly was born Vassiliki Stamoulis on August 21, 1926 in Salida CA. She was the second child of Greek immigrants. After years of farming in the San Joaquin Valley, the family relocated to Bakersfield in 1933, where Bessie watched her parents achieve the American dream as they built the Deluxe Bar and Cafe (previously known as the Brown Bear) into a Bakersfield landmark.
After graduating from Kern County High School (BHS) in 1943, Bessie worked for over 35 years for the Kern County Treasurers' Office. She was a "whiz" with money and assembled a notable coin collection. Bessie married Harold Mattly in 1950 and they were together for 30 years. Throughout her life, she was an active member of the Greek Orthodox church and community, and served as Treasurer of the Philoptochos Society for many years. She rarely missed a Sunday or important holiday service, and was known and loved by multiple generations of Greek families.
Bessie passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's six years earlier, but during the course of her disease retained a warm and joyful spirit. She was blessed to have had a wonderful caregiver, Erica Taylor. The family will forever appreciate Erica's love, care, and prayers for Bessie. Bessie was equally blessed by the love and adoration of her older sister Helen Protopapas who visited her almost daily and stayed by her side until the end. Her nieces and grandnieces loved her and will forever treasure the memories of their aunt. Bessie is preceded in death by her parents, Evangelos and Evangelea Stamoulis, brother and sister-in-law Nicholas and Nina Stamoulis, and brother-in-law Christopher Protopapas.
The family would like to thank Hoffmann Hospice and its staff for their support.
Trisagion, Sunday 7 PM & Funeral, Monday 10 AM St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2019