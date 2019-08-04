|
BETTE LESLIE SWITZER
October 11, 1926 - July 29, 2019
Mom was born to Carl and Majorie Leslie in Riverbank, CA. She was a 1944 graduate of Bakersfield High School. She and dad, Darwyn Switzer, were married in 1945 and immediately moved to Washington where he was stationed while serving in the Navy.
She leaves behind her 4 children, Lyn Kalar (Darrell-deceased), Jan Bailey (Dave-deceased), Cyndy McGinty (Charlie Riess-deceased)(Brent) and Rick Switzer (Bonnie); 12 grandchildren - 13 G grandchildren - 24 GG grandchildren, 4 GGG grandchildren and 2 GGGG grandchildren.
Mom was very involved in our activities as we grew and inspired us to be involved in as much music as possible. She loved participating in Mother Singers, Keynotes, High Fever Follies, Starlight of Kern and many Church Choirs. We know she is at peace in Heaven and welcomed into loving arms by those who preceded her in death; her parents, Dad, her only sibling Gles Millard and 3 son in laws.
Memorial services will be Friday August 9th at 2pm at Valley Baptist Church, Olive Dr. Campus. If you choose to make a contribution, please consider Alzheimers Assn of Kern County (ADAKC) 4203 Buena Vista Rd., 93314.
We'd like to thank the staff at Hoffman Hospice for the care she received during her final days.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 4, 2019