BETTY ANN FINKLE
July 25, 1941 - June 15, 2019
Betty Finkle, 77, passed away on June 15, 2019 at the Hoffman Hospice Hospital surrounded by her family. Betty was a bright light to all that knew her and will truly be missed.
Betty was born in Whitewright, Texas to Bascom and Viola Pritchett. After her father's death she moved with her mother and brother, Paul Pritchett to Bakersfield, California where she graduated from East Bakersfield High School. Betty moved to Los Angeles after school, where she met and married Alex Finkle, along with his three children, Bruce Finkle, Rose Marazzito, and Daniel Finkle. Betty and Al were happily married for 49 years, until Al's passing in 2013. Together they had one child, Edward Finkle, married to Debra Finkle; they had two grandchildren, Matt Finkle, married to Jeslyn Finkle, Kayla Morel, married to Brent Morel; and great-granddaughter, Everley Finkle.
A special thanks to Hoffman Hospice, family and friends that helped, visited and checked in on Betty in her last days.
Chapel services are scheduled at Greenlawn Northeast, 3700 River Blvd. on June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. For condolences, please log on to vvww.GreenlawnM-C.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 23, 2019