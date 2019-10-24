|
BETTY BOSHEARS
December 27, 1920 - October 10, 2019
Betty Boshears was born December 27, 1920 in Tulare, California, to Francis Lee Rhoades and Cora Lunetta Garlock Rhoades. The third of six children, she was raised on a 40 acre farm in the Bliss area of Tulare. She received a trophy for the "Most Perfect Baby in the County" in 1921.
Betty attended Bliss School, a one room school (along with her dog Gordie), and then attended Tulare Union High School. She attended College of the Sequoias, where she studied to become a Licensed Vocational Nurse. This was her profession until her retirement in 1968.
She worked at the Tulare District Hospital, and Freise's Maternity Hospital in Bakersfield. In 1955, she was one of the initial staff at the new Memorial Hospital where she worked in the maternity ward and was in attendance for the birth of several of her grandchildren. After retirement, she was active in many social activities and served on the Board of Directors at Kern City and the Mavericks Dance Club.
She was preceded in death by husbands Ray C. Lopez and V.H. Boshears, and son Robert Lopez. She is survived by daughter Geraldine Kauffman (John) and son Donald Lopez (Gail), 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Northeast Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd. Bakersfield, California.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019