|
|
BETTY BROCK
August 20, 1941 - May 25, 2019
Betty Brock, 77, died on May 25, 2019 with her husband and family by her side.
She was born on August 20, 1941 in Oxnard to Les and Dorothy Walck.
Betty graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1961 and soon met and married the love of her life Don Brock. They recently celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Her interests included family, gardening, genealogy and animals. When Don went fishing, many times she would be right by his side. In earlier years, they spent many summers in their boat fishing or water skiing and also traveled together.
Mrs. Brock is survived by her husband, Don Brock; daughter, Lori Gonzales; son, Richard Brock; her much-loved grandson Ryan Gonzales; and her sister Linda and, and husband, Frank Cabral. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Michael Gonzales.
Her friends Sharon Edwards, Myrna Logon, Sharon Sather and Carolyn McCain will miss her dearly.
Her family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their continuous kindness and support during her illness thereby making it possible for Betty to be at home with those she loved.
Donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, 5001 Commerce Center Dr. Ste 140, Bakersfield, 93309, and/or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's, [email protected] .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 5, 2019