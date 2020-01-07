|
|
BETTY CHRISTINE (WORK) CARLILE SUTTON
August 27, 1939 - December 30, 2019
Betty Christine passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at Brookdale Skilled Nursing Facility. The last few days of her life, she was surrounded by family and friends reminiscing of the past years of fun times and singing her favorite gospel music as she was comforted during her journey.
Christine was born in Quinton, Oklahoma and moved to Lamont at age six (1944) where she spent most of her life. She graduated from Arvin High School in 1957 and married Jimmy M. Carlile in 1962. She leaves behind their only beloved son, Jimmy M Carlile Jr, wife Kathy and granddaughter, Michelle Carlile. Christine was a member of Lamont Revival Tabernacle for many years.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Grace (Rebecca) Work, husband's Jimmy Carlile and Fred Sutton and brother, Bobbie and his wife, Sylvia Work. Sister and Brother in law Joleen Arnold and Jack Carlile.
Christine also leaves behind a sister, Lahoma and her husband James Miles, and nieces, nephews, Sandra (Work) Watkins, Kevin Work, Kara (Work) Sherrill, Kyle Work and Andrea (Miles) Medina, Terry Miles and Bob Finzel, George Finzel and close friends who loved her dearly.
Christine was grateful for all of those who came to visit and share in the last moments of her earthly life and she truly loved everyone.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary (9101 Kern Canyon Road). Please join us in the celebration of her meeting her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park Chapel (9101 Kern Canyon Road).
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 7, 2020