Betty Grumbles
BETTY JEAN GRUMBLES
November 27, 1933 - September 11, 2020

Betty Jean (Turney) Grumbles was born on November 27, 1933, in Ardmore Oklahoma to Bill and Eva Turney. At the age of 8, she moved with her family to Shafter CA. She attended and graduated from Shafter High School, where she met her husband of 61 years, Jim Grumbles. Betty was full of energy and enjoyed many activities including gardening, needlepoint, crocheting, and oil painting, but her biggest joy was her family.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Eva Turney, her sister Billie Bryant, and her husband James "Jim" Grumbles. Betty is survived by her children, Gary Grumbles (Carol), Janet Hepp (Jeff), her grandchildren, Brad Grumbles (Amy), Sean Grumbles (Lucy), Scott Grumbles, Chelsey Hepp, Elliott Hepp (Gabby), great-grandchildren, Ellie, Paisley, Makenna, Brooklynn, Brock, Hadley, Lily, Matthew, Eleanor, and Jack.

The entire family would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff at the Hoffmann Hospice Home on Buena Vista for their loving care of "Miss Betty".

Due to the current environment, the family has chosen to have a private service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hoffmann Hospice.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 18, 2020.
