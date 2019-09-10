|
|
BETTY JEAN HERRING
November 1, 1934 - September 4, 2019
Betty Jean Herring was born in Dennison, Texas on November 1, 1934, to Frank and Adele Rodgers.
She worked her way through College, while raising her 3 children, Ramona, Greg, and Rebecca. After her graduation she taught briefly until she qualified for a job at North High. She loved that job and was nearly there 30 years, she made many long lasting friends during this time, teaching her English Classes. She married Jim Herring in November of 2000. They enjoyed each other for nearly 20 years.
She is survived by her 3 children, 5 grandchildren and husband Jim.
Service will be held Wednesday, September 11th at the Elks Lodge at 10:00 am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 10, 2019