BETTY JANE PETTIT
January 23, 1928 - April 7, 2019
Betty Jane Pettit was called home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019, very unexpectedly.
Janie was born in Oildale, California, and raised by her adoptive parents, Alvin and Margaret Haught. Being adopted herself, she opened her home to a number of Foster children throughout the years.
Janie was a devoted Christian, and attended Southwest Christian Church in Bakersfield for many years. She enjoyed working in her yard, and tending to her cactus plants. She loved to decorate her home, especially during the Christmas season.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Harland Pettit, her parents, her daughter, Roberta Fisher, grandson, Toby Fisher, and her son-in-law, Donald M. Peter. She is survived by her children, Brenda Otts-Peter, Wade Pettit (JoAnn), Shartan Barrett (Terry), Carolyn Davenport, and Kenny Comeau, and special daughter, Toni Boatman. Grandchildren: Stacey Davis, Darin Otts (Melissa), John Adams, Jay Adams, and Kenny Mount, Todd Fisher and Troy Fisher, and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Senior Lifestyle Homes for taking such wonderful care of our Mom. She was a special lady and we will miss her tremendously.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313. Graveside services will be on Thursday, April 18, 2019, also at Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary at 10 a.m. Celebration of Life will be held immediately following graveside services at Southwest Christian Center Church, 3700 Stine Rd., Bakersfield, CA 93309, (661) 834-2390.