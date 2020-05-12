BETTY JEAN PATTERSON

October 10, 1929 - May 1, 2020 Betty was born in Bakersfield to John and Laura Fulfer. She graduated from BHS in 1947. She began working at "Kern General Hospital" in 1949 in the medical records dept. as a file clerk. Eventually, she became a medical transcriber and later became certified in that field. While employed at the hospital, she met Andrew Patterson, who was also employed there. They married in 1953. They were best friends for 62 years. Mom was truly a homemaker and caregiver even though she took interest in learning medical terminology, reading medical articles and health related subjects. Some of her favorite things were preparing meals for family gatherings, baking cookies, tending to her roses and yardwork, sewing, crossword puzzles, traveling with Andrew and writing in her journals for over 35 years. Aunt Betty would like her family to know the cards and visits she received over the last few years brightened her day. Betty was preceded in death by Andrew in 2015. Betty is survived by daughters Linda Patterson and Carol Moreno (Daniel), 3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. We wish to thank Pacifica Senior Living and Optimal Hospice for their kindness to our mom. We will never forget room 203. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store