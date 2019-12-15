Home

POWERED BY

Betty Jo Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jo Brown Obituary

BETTY JO BROWN
May 16, 1930 - December 10, 2019

Our precious and beloved Mother and Grandmother went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on December 10, 2019. Betty was born in El Reno, Oklahoma to Mardy G. and Lucille A. (Shrum) Holmes on May 16, 1930, the youngest of nine siblings. The family moved to California in 1938 during the Dust Bowl Days. Mom married her true love, James E. Brown, in 1948. She missed him deeply when he passed away three years ago, and she couldn't wait to see him again in Heaven. They had three children; Candace Biagi (Curtis), James "Tony" Brown (Bonita) and Angela Baker (Brian), with 9 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren and numerous family members and friends who will always cherish her memory.

Mom was known for her delicious homemade pies, making them for family, friends and church events. Her anointed testimony rang of Jesus' love to all she met, and she won many souls to the Lord. She was truly a prayer warrior and woman of Faith. Our loss will be Heaven's gain.

The family would like to thank Dr. Emmanuel Strategos and Bakersfield Heart Hospital for their kindness and excellent care of our mother. We would also like to thank Pastor Bill and Sharon Underwood and our Church family at Calvary Gospel Tabernacle along with our friends and family for their love and prayers. A special appreciation to Pastor Eddie Summers and Grace Assembly for their love and generosity.

Basham Funeral Care will provide a viewing on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel, burial will follow at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at 1:15 p.m. For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -