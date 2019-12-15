|
|
BETTY JO BROWN
May 16, 1930 - December 10, 2019
Our precious and beloved Mother and Grandmother went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on December 10, 2019. Betty was born in El Reno, Oklahoma to Mardy G. and Lucille A. (Shrum) Holmes on May 16, 1930, the youngest of nine siblings. The family moved to California in 1938 during the Dust Bowl Days. Mom married her true love, James E. Brown, in 1948. She missed him deeply when he passed away three years ago, and she couldn't wait to see him again in Heaven. They had three children; Candace Biagi (Curtis), James "Tony" Brown (Bonita) and Angela Baker (Brian), with 9 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren and numerous family members and friends who will always cherish her memory.
Mom was known for her delicious homemade pies, making them for family, friends and church events. Her anointed testimony rang of Jesus' love to all she met, and she won many souls to the Lord. She was truly a prayer warrior and woman of Faith. Our loss will be Heaven's gain.
The family would like to thank Dr. Emmanuel Strategos and Bakersfield Heart Hospital for their kindness and excellent care of our mother. We would also like to thank Pastor Bill and Sharon Underwood and our Church family at Calvary Gospel Tabernacle along with our friends and family for their love and prayers. A special appreciation to Pastor Eddie Summers and Grace Assembly for their love and generosity.
Basham Funeral Care will provide a viewing on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel, burial will follow at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at 1:15 p.m. For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 15, 2019