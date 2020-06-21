Betty Johnson
BETTY ALICE JOHNSON
April 24, 1935 - June 14, 2020

Betty Alice Johnson, 85, died on June 14, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA. She was born on April 24, 1935 in Merced, CA to Frank Sr. and Alice Silva.

Betty grew up in the Arvin area. She graduated from Arvin High School in 1952. She attended several colleges where she received a bachelor's degree, a master's degree, a Teaching Credential, and a Reading Specialist Credential. She worked for Arvin Union School District as a teacher for her entire career.

Betty married Edgar Johnson in 1954 in Arvin, CA. They were happily married for 25 years.

Betty is survived by her daughter Jennifer Holbert (Ronnie); daughter Toni Joiner (Butch); son Dennis Johnson (Cyndi); brother Frank Silva Jr (Norma); sister Pat Beard (Virgil); grandsons Monty Johnson and Nick Joiner and best friend Linda Gonzaga.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Edgar Johnson, parents Frank Sr and Alice Silva and daughter Deborah Johnson.

A rosary will be held at Christ the King Church at 6pm on Monday 6/22/2020 and a graveside service will be held at Arvin Cemetery at 10:00am on Tuesday 6/23/2020.

Condolences may be left on Betty Alice Johnson's online guest book at www.bashamfuneralcare.com.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 21, 2020.
