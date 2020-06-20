Betty Lackey

BETTY TRUITT DAVIS LACKEY

October 10, 1931 - June 4, 2020

Betty was born October 10, 1931 in Novinger, Missouri to George and Leila Truitt. She passed away June 4, 2020 in Bakersfield, California.

Betty graduated from Versailles High School in Versailles Missouri. In 1959 she moved to California where she attended Business College. She worked many years for a farming group as an accounting and office manager until she retired in 1996.

Her first husband, Robert Davis, was killed in an auto accident in 1962. She married George Emmett Lackey in 1965. Emmett and Betty enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. Betty had a variety of hobbies which included: bowling, gardening (beautiful flower gardens), jewelry making, oil painting, photography and sewing. Betty would learn one hobby and start looking for another!

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, first and second husbands, Robert Davis and Emmett Lackey, sisters Georgia Ann Sykora and Voncella Moreto, nephew Phillip Moreto, 6 brothers-in-law and 6 sisters-in-law.

Betty is survived by her sister Mary Katherine Daniels of Missouri, stepson Ronnie Lackey, wife Lynn, granddaughter Wendy and grandson Michael, 9 nieces, 21 nephews, 2 sisters-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law.

Thank you to Brookdale Memory Care staff for your care of our aunt during the past few years and for being with Betty during her homegoing.

Service is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24th with viewing from 9:00 a.m. - 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA.