BETTY LEE YOUNGER
June 13, 1930 - March 26, 2019
Betty was born on June 13, 1930 in Alameda, CA. She is a graduate of Bakersfield High and San Jose State University. She returned to Bakersfield to earn a teaching credential where she then taught Art in the local schools.
Betty was an accomplished Artist and Sculptor. She was skilled in many art mediums but became best known for her large modern stainless steel sculptures located throughout Kern County including The Bakersfield Museum of Art, Bakersfield College, Cal State Bakersfield, Taft College, CALM, The Homeless Shelter, Truxtun Towers (also known as the Bank of America building) and the Younger Sculpture Garden, in addition to private collections. She was also recognized by the International Olympic committee in Lausanne, Switzerland for her outstanding work titled "The Flame" where it is displayed in their permanent collections.
Betty was active in the Bakersfield Arts Community. She served as President of the Arts Council of Kern. The Younger Gallery served as a platform for hosting many fund raising events and shows for local artists including student Art competitions.
Betty was married to Milton Younger for over 60 years. Together they raised three girls Lisa Mello, Cece Younger, and Lynda Pennington. She had five grandchildren James Mello, Mickey Mello, Geena Younger, Tyler Pennington and Bryce Pennington.
She will always be remembered for her creative nature, generous spirit and giving heart.
Celebration of Life and Funeral services to be held Monday April 8th at 2pm at Greenlawn Northeast. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Bakersfield Humane Society.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 31, 2019