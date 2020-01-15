|
|
BETTY LEMING HILL
March 6, 1934 - December 30, 2019
Betty Leming Hill passed into Heaven on December 30, 2019 in Boerne, TX. She was born on March 6, 1934 in Dustin, Oklahoma to Arthur P. Bailey and Onema M. Thomas and spent her childhood in Hanna, Oklahoma.
She married William S. Leming in 1950 in Oklahoma, later moving to Bakersfield, CA where she worked as a medical receptionist at Mercy Hospital. She moved to Ridgecrest in 1970 where she worked first as a medical receptionist, and later entered car sales for various Ridgecrest dealerships. After retirement, she eventually settled in Boerne, Texas to be closer to her daughter Jan.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Leming (Lori), Steve Leming, and daughters Jan Terry (Ray) and Debbie Dysart (Chris); a brother, Bobby Bailey (Barbara), a sister Phyllis Gann, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Per her wishes, Betty was cremated and her ashes will be buried in Hanna, Oklahoma. A memorial service will be held on January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Desert Christian Center in Ridgecrest, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org/donate.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 15, 2020