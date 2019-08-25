|
|
BETTY RUTH DOUGLAS
July 4, 1943 - July 24, 2019
Betty Ruth Douglas was born on July 4th, 1943 in Checotah, Oklahoma, to Robert and Elsie Coughran.
Betty and her family moved to Bakersfield, California when she was just an infant. She raised her two children Alan and Cyndi while beginning a career that spanned over 30 years as a lab supervisor in the wine industry. She met the love of her life, Barry, while working at Giumarra Vineyards. They married in 1991 and together they enjoyed the adventure of traveling, often taking the chance to go to the coast or Las Vegas whenever they could. In 1992 they moved to Los Osos, Morro Bay and opened a restaurant together. They eventually returned to Bakersfield and both resumed work in the wine industry.
Betty was incomparably witty, generous and hardworking. She was often referred to as spunky and strong willed; her personality is simply indescribable. Betty left a lasting impression on everyone she met and she will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Joyce Ann Coughran, Freda Hutson, Wilma Cruse and June Schreiber. She is survived by her husband Barry, brother Robert Coughran (Jan), Children Alan Light (Wendy), Cyndi Calvillo (Basil), Aaron Douglas, Lorie Kirkindoll (Darrin), Grandchildren, Jamie, Nick, Kim, Andrew and Abbie, Great-grandchildren, Cameron, Max and Andie.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Research Hospital. The family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Breanna Branch and the women at Oak Manor Care Center for the magnificent care and support shown.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 25, 2019