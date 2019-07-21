|
|
BETTY "APRIL" SMITH
April 1, 1956 - July 17, 2019
Betty "April" Smith passed away on July 17, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA.
April is and always will be deeply loved by so many. She exuded such a light on this world and maybe for the first time in many years she can finally rest, pain-free. Her infinite love for family and friends was obvious to all who knew her. She loved being near them, laughing, reminiscing and dancing (whenever possible!) Some of her happiest moments in life were spent traveling with her husband, Jim, and spending time with her two dogs Katie and Little Boy. April's devotion to her loved ones during times of need was unfailing. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and making special handmade gifts for others. She embraced advancements in technology, often encouraging others to do the same. Despite many years of health adversity, April remained positive and hopeful. Her resilience inspired everyone who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Charlotte Bragg, sister Madelyn, brother Arthur, and son Jimmy. She is survived by her husband Jim, daughters Alysia (Raul), Melissa, Stacy, Lisa (Jonas), son Xavier (Ashley). Grandchildren, Ashlee, Kodey, Alexa, Ashley, Jimmy, Lucas, Antonio, and Penelope and great-grandchildren Hunter and Riley. She is also survived by her sisters, Diana, Sharon, Valerie, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many, many special friends.
She will always be remembered for her strength, courage and fun-loving spirit, which will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 21, 2019