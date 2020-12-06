Betty Marie Spears

May 12, 1945 - November 27, 2020 With profound sadness we announce the passing of Betty Marie Spears on November 27th, 2020.

Born in Clarendon, Tx to James "Jim" and Lucille "Lou" Garside, on May 12, 1945. Her Daddy nicknamed her "Points" being that she was born on the last day to give her daddy enough points to return home from active duty during WW11.

Betty embraced spending time in her flower beds and would grow an abundance of vegetables in her garden yearly, followed by hours and days of canning to share with her family and friends. She was also an extraordinary baker/cooker. She enjoyed quilting and her creations are treasured heirlooms by many. She was entertained watching sports on TV, especially March Madness. She loved any chance to play a good slot machine.

Betty and the Love of her Life Cyrus "Cy" Spears created a life of adventure, compassion, and loyalty to one another and were each other's rock and best friends. They enjoyed adventures with their family, camping, traveling, holiday gatherings and simple backyard get togethers.

She is survived by her husband Cyrus "Cy" Spears; sons, Mickalee Duke (Jody), Brian Duke; daughter, Michelle Duke; step children, Carrie Matia (Bobby), Leanna Lancaster (Ernie), Deanna Shrader, Daniel Spears (Glennda) and Matthew Spears (Diane); numerous treasured Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Her friend, confidant, baby brother Roger Garside (Zonda); as well as many nephews and nieces. She is also survived by many friends that she called family.

Betty is preceded in death by her loving parents, Jim and Lucille Garside; brother, Jimmy Garside; sister in law, Raydean Garside; sister, Nancy Lopez; and niece, Nannette Gavin.

Betty Marie was one of a kind... she will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions there will be no service at this time.

Greenlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.