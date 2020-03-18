|
BETTY SUE WOOD
1938 - 2020
Betty, age 81, of Wasco, CA. passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Carrington of Shafter. She was born on September 18, 1938 in Loraine, Texas to Oscar L. Wilcox and Martha G. Hawkins.
She was an active member of Grace Community Church in Wasco, CA. Betty enjoyed crafts, her yard and the flowers she grew. Betty loved family gatherings, camping at the beach, her dog and parrot, and loved her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Wood. She is survived by her son, Edward and Pennie Wood; son, Norman and Stephanie Wood; brother, M.A. Wilcox; sister, Sandra Balie and grandchildren, Nicole, Ian, Nathan and Ryan Wood.
Visitation for Betty will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Graveside service will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Wasco Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to ADAKC.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 18, 2020