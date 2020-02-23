Home

Betty (Lewis) Uribe

BETTY (nee LEWIS) URIBE
October 24, 1949 - December 24, 2019

Betty Uribe, 70, passed away in Bakersfield shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. She graduated from East Bakersfield High School and worked for twenty-seven years at Goodwill Industries, where she enjoyed helping her customers.

Betty is survived by her husband, Roman Uribe; son, Joseph Paepule; and sisters, Donna (Gus) Cazacus and Linda Lewis. She was predeceased by her mother, Charlotte Lewis, and father, Roland Lewis.

The family would like to thank the staffs of San Joaquin Hospital and Hoffmann Hospice.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 23, 2020
