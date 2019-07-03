|
BEULAH "IRENE" MERRELL
August 17, 1928 - June 7, 2019
Beulah "Irene" Merrell was greeted in heaven by her Savior and many who went before her on June 7, 2019 at the age of 90.
Irene was born to Clay and Sadie Smith on August 17, 1928 in Oklahoma. She moved to California where she met the love of her life - John Merrell. They were married for 50 years before his death. Irene was blessed with 4 children and many others who called her "mom." Irene was an active member of Grace Baptist Church for many years.
Survivors include her sons Larry (Janet) of San Jose, Lynn (Susan) of Montana, LeRoy (Lynnie) of Bakersfield and daughter Elaine Fidler of Bakersfield, 6 grandchildren Leann Williams (Tim), Becky Luce (Zach), Susan Martinez (Mario), Sarah, Richard, and Willie Fidler, and 9 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 5 at 10:00am at Grace Baptist Church on Jewetta and Rosedale Hwy.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 3, 2019