Beulah (Bea) March Williams
1923 - 2019
Bea passed away at the age of 96. She leaves a large hole in her family's heart but we are happy to know that she is reunited with heavenly family who are in Jesus's arms. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord (2 Corinthians 5:8).
She leaves behind two sons, Dick and John March; grandchildren Shauna (Eric), Grant (Lori), Brandi, Steve (Tiffany), Jason (Eden), and Brian; and many great grandchildren.
Bea is preceded in death by two wonderful husbands; Howard March passed away at 64 years of age after 44 years of marriage, and Bob Williams whom she was married to for 20 years. Bea was a loving mother and grandmother, a business owner of a Venus Demilo exercise salon, and a long-time member of Valley Baptist Church. We will miss her friendly smile and bubbly personality. Even in the last few years of Dementia, she still greeted everyone with a big smile, a wink of her eye, and "I love you".
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the loving caretakers at The Gables Residential Care Home for taking excellent care of Bea in her final years on this earth.
Donations may be made in Beas memory to the Alzheimers Disease Association of Kern County.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday September 6, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93305.
