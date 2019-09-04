Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
3700 River Blvd
Bakersfield, CA
View Map

Beulah Williams


r - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beulah Williams Obituary

Beulah (Bea) March Williams
1923 - 2019

Bea passed away at the age of 96. She leaves a large hole in her family's heart but we are happy to know that she is reunited with heavenly family who are in Jesus's arms. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord (2 Corinthians 5:8).

She leaves behind two sons, Dick and John March; grandchildren Shauna (Eric), Grant (Lori), Brandi, Steve (Tiffany), Jason (Eden), and Brian; and many great grandchildren.

Bea is preceded in death by two wonderful husbands; Howard March passed away at 64 years of age after 44 years of marriage, and Bob Williams whom she was married to for 20 years. Bea was a loving mother and grandmother, a business owner of a Venus Demilo exercise salon, and a long-time member of Valley Baptist Church. We will miss her friendly smile and bubbly personality. Even in the last few years of Dementia, she still greeted everyone with a big smile, a wink of her eye, and "I love you".

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the loving caretakers at The Gables Residential Care Home for taking excellent care of Bea in her final years on this earth.

Donations may be made in Beas memory to the Alzheimers Disease Association of Kern County.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday September 6, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93305.

DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O;MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beulah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now