BEVERLY COMBS LAMB
October 26, 1935 - November 27, 2019
Beverly Ann Combs Lamb, 84, peacefully passed away at home on November 27, 2019.
Beverly was born in Bakersfield to Riley and Jewell Combs on October 26, 1935. She attended local schools and graduated from Bakersfield High in 1953. In 1957 Beverly married W.R. (Jerry) Lamb. Though Beverly and Jerry's love did not last, it created a loving family of four children.
After years of being a full-time mom, Beverly returned to the workforce in the 1970s. She held various positions with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools for 25 years. Her former colleagues remember Beverly as a true professional with a tenacious work ethic.
Throughout her life, Beverly travelled to nearly every corner of the world. Her many travels included trips to Greece, Tahiti, New York City, Egypt, the U.K, Mexico, New Orleans, Hawaii, Russia, and Scandinavia. Perhaps her greatest adventure of all was successfully climbing Mt. Whitney at the age of 57.
Beverly enjoyed golf and bridge. She was also an avid sports fan. In 2002 she took great joy traveling to Anaheim to witness her beloved Angels play in the World Series. Perhaps Beverly's favorite "hobby" was attending any event featuring one of her children or grandchildren. Whether it was a game or tournament or concert or play, Beverly was there.
As a devout Catholic, Beverly was a member of St. Philip the Apostle parish.
Family and friends will remember Beverly for her kind and generous heart. In times of need she never thought twice about offering support, a loan, a donation, a helping hand, or a shoulder to cry on. Beverly's sense of humor was also legendary. Her laugh was as she was, genuine and unreserved. She will also be remembered for her unbreakable will and steadfast spirit. Beverly always had a strong and unwavering sense of equality and fairness. Above all, Beverly was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Riley and Jewell, brother Donald Combs, sister Karen Charlton, stepmother Violet Combs, and son-in-law Bret LaFond.
She is survived by her children; Greg Lamb and his wife Debbie, Darren Lamb and his wife Cindy, Marcia LaFond, Brian Lamb and his wife Melissa; grandchildren Ashleigh Portell and her husband Jeff, Alexander Lamb and his wife Danielle, Dallas and Cameron LaFond, Patrick and Steven Lamb, and Rachel Bowen; great-grandson Jack Portell; siblings Gary Combs and his wife Gloria, Brenda Sell and her husband Jim, and step-sister Carol Lair. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces that she loved dearly.
Our family would like to thank all those that have given their love and support. Special thanks to the staff at CBCC and dear friend and caregiver, Carol Richards.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 9 at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 7100 Stockdale Hwy.