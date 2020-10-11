1/1
Beverly Balasis
1928 - 2020
BEVERLY CALIOPE BALASIS
January 27, 1928 - September 19, 2020

Beverly was born in Bakersfield January 27, 1928 to John and Melvina Mellas and fell peacefully asleep on Sept. 19, 2020. She retired from Wells Fargo Bank and was a lifelong member of Eastern Star. Beverly loved her Orthodox faith. In her younger years, she played the church organ, taught Sunday school and was an active member of the Philoptochos Society.

A homemaker at heart, Beverly loved her role of wife, mother and grandmother. Her love of gardening showed in the beautiful flowers she grew.

Beverly is survived by her sister, Dorothy Skoufis of Fresno; son, Michael Balasis, Sr.; grandsons, Michael Balasis, Jr. and Jason Balasis; daughter, Linda Balasis/Cates; and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Father Joseph Chaffee of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Dr. Bichai, and heartfelt thanks to Beverly's caregiver for her love and devotion, Norma Muniz.

Donations in Beverly's memory may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301.

Funeral services will be live streamed from St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Interment will be private at Bakersfield National Cemetery.

www.doughtycalhounomeara.com



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
