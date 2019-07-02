Home

Beverly Banks


1931 - 2019
Beverly Banks Obituary

BEVERLY BANKS
1931 - 2019

Beverly Banks was a teacher who made an impact on many lives. She taught at Foothill High and Arvin High schools. She was a writing proficiency teacher at the district level, teaching teachers how to teach writing.

One of Bev's favorite activities was to get a new book. She would open it slowly, look at the first page, take in a deep breath, crease it lovingly. Then on to the next title page and look it over, take in a deep breath, crease it lovingly. This continued giving her great joy to be an initial "reader" of that particular book.

Her passions were many and she taught people about all of them. She amazed many with her drawing, entertained with her cooking, loved to watercolor paint, fed the wild birds, loved artists and their art and shared her knowledge of plants. Her work ethic was very strong. She earned her private pilots license and learned how to sail a 38 foot sailboat. Sailing and flying were to help her husband, Tom, on many of their traveling adventures Her husband, Thomas Banks, preceded her in death (2013). She also lost her son, Alan Banks (2012); grandson, Cooper Banks (2013); and granddaughter, Carly Banks (1991). Surviving family members are daughter, Lynda Thomas (Paul); granddaughter, Dr. Larissa Thomas and grandson, Nathan Banks.

There will not be a memorial service. There will be a celebration of Life in the Fall. Donations may be made to: The Cat People, Panorama Vista Preserve or American Parkinson Disease Association.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 2, 2019
